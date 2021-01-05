Temporary GM workers in Fort Wayne becoming permanent employees

General Motors on Monday announced that its Fort Wayne plant is one of nine across the nation that is converting full-time temporary employees to permanent status.
All told, 650 employees in Michigan, Texas, Missouri as well as Fort Wayne, will convert to permanent status this month as part of the 2019 contract.
General motors today announced full-time temporary workers at its fort wayne plant will become permanent employees.
All told ... 650 employees at nine plants in fort wayne ... michigan ... texas and missouri will become permanent this month.the employees will see improvements in their medical plans ... 401-k and life insurance coverage.
The move is part of the contract the company and union signed in 20-19 following