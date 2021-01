Happy Birthday, Bradley Cooper!

Bradley Charles Cooper turns 46 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the actor.

1.

He wanted to be a ninja when he was a kid.

2.

Robert De Niro is his idol.

3.

Cooper made his directorial debut with ‘A Star Is Born’ in 2018.

4.

Cooper missed his graduation ceremony to film ‘Wet Hot American Summer.’.

5.

He was inspired to act after watching ‘The Elephant Man.’.

