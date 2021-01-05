UK offers new $6.2 bln to firms to ease lockdown

[NFA] Britain offered a 4.6 billion pound ($6.2 billion) support package for businesses on Tuesday to soften an expected recession caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a third national lockdown.
Francis Maguire reports.
Scottish business groups say they hope new funding will help save firms hardest hit by the lockdown .
Almost 30,000 job losses were recorded across restaurants and casual diningfirms in 2020 as the pandemic drove a 163% jump in job..