Buck Criticizes Republicans Planning To Object When Congress Ratifies Biden's 306 Electoral Votes

Rep.
Ken Buck said, in part, that "to unconstitutionally insert Congress into the center of the presidential election process - would amount to stealing power from the people and the states."
Electoral College vote challenge splits Republican Party
Some Republicans in Congress continue, at least publicly, to question the presidential election results and the validity of the..