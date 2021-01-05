Skip to main content
Mom to Mom - Spend Share Save Jars

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN 0 shares 1 views
We've got a very creative way to help your kids learn how to save their money.

When it comes to educating our kids about money, we don't really know where to start.

When it comes to educating our kids about money, we don't really know where to start.

That's why these spend, save, share jars are the perfect way to go.

So let's talk about spending.

Sometimes our kids come to us and they're like, "Can we have some candy?

Can we have all these small little things at the store?"

Well, this is a perfect way to do that.

They can put some money away in their little spend jar.

Then there's save.

If there's something that they want to save up for, I don't know, a PS5, this is the best way to do that.

They can put a little bit away each time they get some money.

