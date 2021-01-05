Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, PDD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.4%.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.4%.

Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 0.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 2.5%.

Moderna is showing a gain of 4.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 2.3%, and JD.

Om, trading up 5.7% on the day.