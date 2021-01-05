Lexington Vegan Week 1/5/2021

Lexington's first foodie event, and first ever Vegan week will run from January 4-10 featuring 19 restaurants.

Abc 36 news white it's lexington vegan week!

Jan.

4-10 the first foodie event of the year is here... it's lexington vegan week!

The perfect time -- especially for anyone looking to amp up their health this year as a resolution..

It's also the first ever holiday celebrating vegan fare from local restaurants..

According to organizers, online food demos, and prizes will be up for grabs this week..

19 establishments are participating... each with their own special menu or offering..

You 'will' need to visit each establishments page for ordering information..

We've linked you to it on our website wtq dot