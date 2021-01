Trump And The GOP Go 0-38 In Post-Election Lawsuits

President Donald Trump and the GOP have filed dozens of lawsuits since Election Day.

They are looking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Business Insider have sued in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

They've notched zero victories.

There are 38 cases where they've withdrawn or lost.

There are four cases pending.