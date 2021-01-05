Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Owensboro Announces COVID-19 Relief Program for Bars, Restaurants

Credit: WEVV 0 shares 1 views
Owensboro Announces COVID-19 Relief Program for Bars, Restaurants
Owensboro Announces COVID-19 Relief Program for Bars, Restaurants

A new COVID-19 relief program in Owensboro is aimed at benefiting restaurant and bar employees impacted by the pandemic.

Some good news this morning out of owensboro... a new covid-19*relief program is providing a life line for bar and restaurant owners -- and their workers.

The new emergency relief program was created to help bar and restaurant owners*struggling to make a profit -- keep employees paid.

The city announcing the new supplemental pay-roll program on monday.

Business owners looking for relief can fill out a form on the city's website.... the application must be completed by next

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Sunrise

Sunrise

WCBI

WCBI Sunrise crew featuring Eric Crosswhite, Tara Wheeler and Vanessa Alonso.

You might like

More coverage