Officials with Henderson Area Rapid Transit say modifications in routes are being made because of 'some impacts on personnel caused by illness.'
Henderson Area Rapid Transit Modifying Routes Due to Quarantined Drivers
The henderson area rapid transit system - taking a hit from covid-19... a current driver shortage - is forcing the bus system - to alter routes.... hart offered "on-demand" trips monday - limited to destinations including medical offices - grocery stores - and pharmacies... but starting today - the shopper shuttle route will not run as normal - and will instead be serviced by the east end - eastgate bus - along the north route.... this means - routes may take longer for buses to run - so riders should prepare for longer wait and travel times.... para-transit vehicles will continue being limited to essential services.... "we're happy, we're grateful hat we've come this far into the pandemic without having a problem so far, we have had to limit things a couple of times along the way but we haven't had to disrupt service completely so we are grateful to be able to provide that to the citizens."
Buses run from 6:30am until 5:00pm monday through saturday.... however - the 6:00am weaverton and eastgate routes - are currently suspended....