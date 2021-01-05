Henderson Area Rapid Transit Modifying Routes Due to Quarantined Drivers

16.

The henderson area rapid transit system - taking a hit from covid-19... a current driver shortage - is forcing the bus system - to alter routes.... hart offered "on-demand" trips monday - limited to destinations including medical offices - grocery stores - and pharmacies... but starting today - the shopper shuttle route will not run as normal - and will instead be serviced by the east end - eastgate bus - along the north route.... this means - routes may take longer for buses to run - so riders should prepare for longer wait and travel times.... para-transit vehicles will continue being limited to essential services.... "we're happy, we're grateful hat we've come this far into the pandemic without having a problem so far, we have had to limit things a couple of times along the way but we haven't had to disrupt service completely so we are grateful to be able to provide that to the citizens."

Buses run from 6:30am until 5:00pm monday through saturday.... however - the 6:00am weaverton and eastgate routes - are currently suspended....