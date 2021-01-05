Another day, another lockdown: Why is the UK struggling so much against COVID-19?

The four nations of the UK are up against a fast-spreading variant of COVID-19, which appears to reached all areas of the nation.
Its strategy now relies mostly on the vaccine.
The number of northern Lincolnshire inpatients is finally falling towards 100
Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to India in view of new COVID-19 strain. He was invited by Prime..