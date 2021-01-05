UK Stakes End of New Lockdown on 2 Million Weekly Vaccinations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced nationwide lockdown measures on Monday.

Schools have been shuttered and stay at home orders were issued.

The weeks ahead will be the hardest yet, but I really do believe that we are entering the last phase of the struggle, Boris Johnson, U.K. Prime Minister, via 'Bloomberg'.

Johnson is banking on nearly 14 million vaccinations of those at highest risk of the virus to make it safe enough to reopen the country in mid-Feb.

If we succeed in vaccinating all those groups, we will have removed huge numbers of people from the path of the virus, Boris Johnson, U.K. Prime Minister, via 'Bloomberg'.

That will eventually enable us to lift many of the restrictions we have endured for so long, Boris Johnson, U.K. Prime Minister, via 'Bloomberg'.

Hospitalizations in the U.K. increased by 30 percent in a single week as a more contagious mutation of the virus led to a surge in infections