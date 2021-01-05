Alabama Sets Coronavirus Hospitalization Record

Christmas!

North alabama is on the same track.

With hospitalizations breaking records -- north alabama health officials believe things may get worse before they get better.

Pat and marie infectious disease expert doctor ali hassoun says holiday gatherings are the reason for the rise in in-patients.

He says we likely will continue to see a high number of hospitilzations for a little while longer.

Doctor hassoun says the increase in hospitilizations was expected after the holidays... and for the next two to three weeks, we will likely continue to see an increase in hospitilizations.

He says another concern amongst doctors is the mutant virus that has appeared in other countries and urges everyone to get the vaccine as soon as they are able to do so.

"because that's how we're going to be able to control."

Right now huntsville hospital's concern is not running out of bed space but instead running into a staffing shortage problem.

