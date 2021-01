Nicola Sturgeon: Donald Trump is not allowed Scottish golf trip to avoid inauguration

Donald Trump would not be allowed to visit Scotland to play golf during JoeBiden’s inauguration, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Meanwhile, the First Ministeralso has questions for Celtic over their trip to Dubai.

Travel, even withinScotland, is only permitted for “essential reasons” and the ScottishGovernment asked the Scottish Football Association to investigate the matteron Monday.