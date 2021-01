Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan clicked at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport on January 05.

She was seen along with actor Kartik Aaryan.

On work front, Janhvi will be next seen in movie 'Bombay Girl'.

'Dhadak' girl wore white knot shirt and paired it with loose pants.

Kartik will be next seen in movie 'Dostana 2' on work front.

He was snapped clicking selfies with his fans.

Janhvi's sibling and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor was also spotted at Mumbai airport today.