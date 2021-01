Cold storage devices for COVID-19 vaccine launched in Ahmedabad

Luxembourg-based B Medical Systems will set up a cold chain facility for COVID-19 vaccine.

Cold storage devices were launched by B Medical Systems in Ahmedabad on January 05 as India gears up for massive vaccination program.

The portable COVID-19 vaccine refrigerators can carry different vaccines requiring different temperatures.

The specialised refrigerated vaccine transportation plant will ensure the drug delivery to villages across the country.