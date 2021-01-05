Flights to UK reduced by 50% in view of new COVID strain: Hardeep Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on January 05 said that in view of new COVID-19 strain, the number of flights to UK from India have been reduced to 50 per cent.

"We took a decision on limited resumption of civil aviation traffic between India and United Kingdom based on an assessment of the available facts.

We decided that RTPCR test which was done 72 hours ahead of travelling was not enough.

So, we made it compulsory to test again on arrival.

We will review the situation if any steps have to be taken.

The total number of flights to UK reduced from 60 a week to 30, which is 50 per cent," said Hardeep Singh Puri.