VIDEO: 104-year-old Spanish Woman Recovers From COVID, Gets Standing Ovation (Hosp. Gregorio Maranon/Newsflash)

MADRID, SPAIN — A 104-year-old woman became Spain’s latest centenarian to survive COVID-19 after doctors declared her fit after recovering from the coronavirus recently.The elderly patient was identified as Elena and released from Madrid’s Hospital Universitario Gregorio Maranon.

She was suffering from fever and fatigue symptoms when brought to the hospital.