Credit: In the Know: Finds

Credit: In the Know: Finds 00:52s 05 Jan 2021 0 shares 2 views

Sigr is a cycling wear brand designed to be comfortable, functional and fashionable

Sigr is a Swedish cycling wear brand that strives for comfort, sustainability and equality.

Itstimeless designs are embedded in everything from its jerseys, jackets and reflective wear.

With Sigr, you can enjoy your sport in any climate at any time.Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.