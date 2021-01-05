Rare White Boar Seen in Romanian Woods (@wildcarasseverin/Newsflash)

CARAS-SEVERIN, Romania — A rare white wild boar, once the official emblem of England’s King Richard III, has been captured on film.Surveillance cameras mounted in a protected area caught the white wild boar in a forest in south-western Romania’s Caras-Severin county in mid-November.

The albino boar eats with other wild boars, a sign it is part of a family group.The Wild Caras-Severin preserve posted the video.The animal is a cross between the domestic pig and the wild boar, and it’s more typically seen in Hungary.