Emma Stone Is Expecting Her First Child

According to 'People,' a source confirms Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, are expecting a baby.

The 'Daily Mail' published photos of the 32-year-old actress holding her pregnant stomach while walking with a friend last week.

Stone and McCary announced their engagement in December 2019 and got married last year.

McCary, a 'Saturday Night Live' segment director, is known as a "super down-to-earth guy.".

Most of his best friends are people he's known since he was a kid, and he's not affected by Hollywood, Industry source, to 'People'.

He totally supports [Emma] and is unselfish in his desire for her success, Industry source, to 'People'.

Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma.

She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely, Industry source, to 'People'