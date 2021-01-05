Terrorist stabbed three people to death in less than a minute, court told

Three men were “executed” in less than a minute in a Reading park by a“ruthlessly efficient” terrorist, a court has heard.

Khairi Saadallah, 26,shouted “Allahu akhbar” during the attack which left teacher James Furlong,36, scientist David Wails, 49, and US citizen Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39,dead.

Three other people – Stephen Young, Patrick Edwards and Nishit Nisudan –were also injured before Saadallah threw away the knife and ran off, pursuedby an off-duty police officer.

The defendant, of Basingstoke Road, Reading,pleaded guilty to three murders and three attempted murders and appeared atthe Old Bailey on Tuesday for the start of his sentencing.