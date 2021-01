Boris Johnson announces 1.3 million vaccinated across the UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has updated the nation to say that 1.1 million patients have been vaccinated in England, and 1.3 million across the UK.

This includes more than 650,000 people over eighty.

Report by Odonovanc.

