ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Tuesday, January 5, that 3,477 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
There were also 63 more deaths reported.
Positive for covid-19, according to the indiana state department of health.
That brings the state's total to nearly 533- thousand positive tests since the pandemic began.
Another 142 hoosiers have died statewide.
Covid-19 has killed more than 82-hundred people in indiana.
Locally, tippecanoe county reported a total of 103 new cases.
It also reported 3 new deaths.
Go to wlfi dot com for a breakdown of the numbers.
