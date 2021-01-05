ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Tuesday, January 5, that 3,477 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Positive for covid-19, according to the indiana state department of health.

That brings the state's total to nearly 533- thousand positive tests since the pandemic began.

Another 142 hoosiers have died statewide.

Covid-19 has killed more than 82-hundred people in indiana.

Locally, tippecanoe county reported a total of 103 new cases.

It also reported 3 new deaths.

Go to wlfi dot com for a breakdown of the numbers.

This is history unfolding in