Purdue University earns high rank for college safety

The university rank 14th in the safest campus in America

14-th safest campus in the country.

That's according to a study by the national council for home safety and security.

The organization compared statistics like local crime and student population when ranking the schools.

Purdue has done their part as well, providing students with a number of safety features across campus including emergency boxes and emergency pop-up alerts on campus computers.

More than 2,000 four- year colleges and universities were compared in the study.

The ranking also names purdue as the safest university in indiana.

Another 34-hundred hoosiers tested