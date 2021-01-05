JoJo Siwa board game pulled after accusations of 'inappropriate' material

JoJo Siwa has addressed the controversyover a game in her Nickelodeon merchandiseline that has been dubbed “inappropriate”.Parents complained about the subject matterin truth or dare-esque game JoJo’s Juice.The game included prompts like “have youever walked in on someone naked?” and haveyou “learned the art of twerking?”.The game is supposed to be appropriatefor children ages 6 and up, according tothe label on the outside of the box.In her response to the game, Siwa said in a TikTokthat she wasn’t aware of the content of the game.“I had no idea of the types of questions that wereon these playing cards … I was really, really, reallyupset at how gross these questions were”.She said she quickly took action to askNickelodeon to stop the game from being made,and the company has pulled it from shelves.Siwa’s swift response to the backlashleft commenters impressed.“The only person I know that is mature enoughto handle any situation thrown at her in a respectfulmanner.

