Eboni K. Williams 'In Awe' To Be First Black Cast Member On 'RHONY'

Media personality and attorney Eboni K.

Williams is joining the cast of "Real Housewives of New York", making her the first Black cast member in the show's 12-year run.

While speaking to ET Canada's Sangita Patel, the 37-year-old opens up about the upcoming season and her new podcast “Holding Court with Eboni K.

Williams”.