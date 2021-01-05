Skip to main content
Monday, January 11, 2021

Top 10 Funniest Gal Gadot Moments

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:56s 0 shares 1 views
She's a funny Gal.

For this list we’ll be looking at all the times that Israeli actress Gal Gadot made us laugh outside of the big screen.

Our countdown includes her appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, "The Graham Norton Show", "Vanity Fair", and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, as well as the "Wonder Woman" blooper reel!

