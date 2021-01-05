President Trump comes to Dalton

Make your voice heard.

On the eve before the two us senate races in georgia, president donald trump stumps for republican incumbents in dalton.

News 12's dorothy sherman was at the dalton municipal airport where the event took place.

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "it was a save the senate and save america rally here at the dalton municipal airport that brought in president donald trump showing support for senator kelly loeffler and senator david perdue."

Nats president donald trump landed and pulled up in a chopper walking out with den kelley leoffler before 9 and just before he took to the podium.

President trump: " it's great to be back in this incredible state the home of hard-working patriots who believe in god family and country."

He encouraged people to get out and vote and vote for republicans.

The ones who are running in runoff races that could decide who controls the senate.

President trump: "our country is depending on you the whole world is watching the people of georgia tomorrow and you've got a swap them because everything is so crooked around not here, he's complaining about georgia no no i'm complaining about 8 different states" it was a packed house at the airport with trump supporters coming in from the local area and out of town.

News 12 asked them if they felt the presidents visit would impact the races.

Joshua smith ringgold resident, trump supporter; "hopefully it's a positive impact" shelley villarreal houston resident trump supporter: certainly it will add to the popularityhopefully sway a vote or two that will clinch this race tomorrow the event also included remarks from donald trump, jr., ivanka trump, us rep marjorie taylor greene and others.

Donald jr.: " you can put the people in there that will block their radical agenda" senator david perdue joined the rally virtually and senator loeffler was brought on stage by the president.

Sen.

Leoffler: " are you ready to show america that georgia is a red state" [email protected]/dorothy sherman: