China To Execute Top Banking Official

In an unusually harsh punishment, China has condemned one of the country's top bankers to death over bribery and bigamy charges.
Business Insider reports the condemned man is Lai Xiaomin, ex-chairman of the banking giant China Huarong Asset Management.
He was found guilty of accepting $277 million in bribes between 2008 and 2018, and has been called China's most corrupt financial official.
Execution by lethal injection is not a typical punishment for corruption, which usually results in a lifetime prison sentence.
The death sentence comes as part of an anti-corruption crusade led by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Since its start, the commission has punished about 1.5 million officials.