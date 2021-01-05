Why it's so hard to get a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S

Getting a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S is a herculean task.Why aren’t there enough consoles to match such a ravenous demand?

Well, the answer is more complex than you may expect.Manufacturing consoles is a very complex and expensive process, so much so that console makers always lose money.With restaurants shut down and vacations canceled due to COVID-19, there's now a massive appetite for video games .Resale culture has also greatly increased scalping, especially now under the pandemic.One scalping group, CrepChiefNotify, bragged about hoarding thousands of PS5s on launch day.Optimistic estimates project the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S shortages to end around April 2021