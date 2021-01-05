Not Just True Grit: The Three Things People Do To Achieve Financial Independence

Achieving financial independence means building enough wealth that you don't ever have to work again.

Whee!

Of course, getting to financial independence, or FI, requires resilience and perseverance.

However, there's more to escaping the rat race than that.

According to Business Insider, author Sarah Stanley Fallaw says most millionaires follow a similar path.

And she bases her conclusions not on hunches, but on her interviews with over 600 millionaires from all walks of life.

They share three traits: spending below their means, finding a side hustle, and moving to self-employment.

Ultimately, the three factors work together to allow them to build wealth more quickly and reach financial independence sooner than most.