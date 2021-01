How A Pulse Oximeter Can Save Your Life--Or A Loved One's

Pulse oximeters measure the percentage of oxygen in the blood when clipped onto a fingertip.

And according to HuffPost, they're becoming increasingly popular for home use.

People are buying them to monitor a family member if he or she becomes seriously ill with COVID-19.

Doctors praise the use of pulse oximeters because they can alert people who don’t realize they’re gravely ill to the fact that their body is struggling for oxygen.