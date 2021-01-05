Whither Trump On Biden's Inauguration Day? Scottish PM Says 'Not Here'

Rumors have been flying about what, if anything, President Donald Trump will do during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

According to Business Insider, one such story making the rounds is that Trump will visit his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.

In fact, a Scottish newspaper reported Sunday that a US military plane sometimes used by Trump is scheduled to arrive at an airport near the resort.

But on Tuesday, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon put an end to such speculation.

Sturgeon said the country's national lockdown, which includes a prohibition on non-essential travel, applies to Trump as well.