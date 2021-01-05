After water main break, East End family left wondering how to pick up the pieces

NOW AT FOUR.CINCINNATIFAMILIES ARE SEARCHING FORANYTHING SALVAGABLE... THREEDAYS AFTER A MASSIVE SINK HOLEOPENED UP IN THE EASTEND...FLOODING HOMES ANDSWALLOWING A CAR.WE THANK YOU FOR JOINING US.I'M CRAIG MCKEE.IT HAPPENEDAFTER ONE OF THE CITY'SLARGEST WATER MAIN LINESBROKE.WCPO NINE NEWS REPORTERCOURTNEY FRANCISCO JOINS USLIVE THERE TONIGHT.COURTNEY-REPAIRS ARE UNDERWAY...yes crews are working to fillin this sink hole... open upthe road.repair the watermainbreak.but what about thefamilies whose homes floodeddue to this... some did nothave insurance... i asked- whois going to pay for ñthoserepairs; the city or thepeople?ALMOST EVERYTHING IS DAMAGEDINSIDE ASHLEY CRABB'SHOME...144053 we lost everythingONEOF THE CITY'S LARGEST WATERMAINS STARTED SPEWING WATERLATE SATURDAY MORING...OPENING A SINK HOLE SO WIDEAND DEEP IT SWALLOWED A CARALONG RIVERSIDE DRIVE...144218 the kitchen is downthere there's a batroom downthere the furnaceDIRTY WATERPUSHED THROUGH FIVE FAMILYHOMES.THE CRABB FAMILY GOT THEWORST OFIT.144056 ISH We had dry walldown there to work on thehouse and everything.

Kidsbrand new Christmas presentsall of our medicine.THEYDIDN'T HAVE INSURANCE FORTHIS... DIDN'T EXPECT THE 60INCH WATER MAIN TO FAIL...THELOSS COULD HAPPEN ANYWHERE...TO ANYONE..

SO WHAT DO YOUDO?335 I would begin you knowdocumenting what damage wasdone and you know if you canif you can afford it get aquote of what it would cost tofix itCIVIL LITIGATIONATTORNEY CORBRITT SAYS CALLWATER WORKS, SUBMIT THE BILL--OR "CLAIM"...511 you can submit yourdamages and your repairestimates or your replacementestimates and they might pay itIF THE CITYREFUSES545 you can file your own casein small claims court andthere is a filing feeassociated with thatOR YOU CANGET AN ATTORNEY WHO WILL HOLDOFF ON CHARGING YOU UNTIL THECASE IS CLOSED.UNTIL THEN...1442 10 ISH our refriedgeratorwe just went to the grocerystore.

THESE FAMILIES ARECOUCH SURFING... AND LIVING INMOTELS... SALVAGING WHAT THEYCAN... AND LETTING GO OF THEREST144425 I am a big picureperson all of the stuff thatcan'be replacedi asked greater cincinnatiwater works if it will pay forthe damage to the homes...waiting for a response to that.the city is payingfor themotels right now.reportinglive in cincinati cf wcpo ninenews.