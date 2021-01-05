Jackson Health's COVID-19 Vaccinations Website Quickly Overwhelmed

CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with a Jackson Health representative who said that as many as 80,000 people went online for the 12,000 appointments.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3pP3QML
CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with a Jackson Health representative who said that as many as 80,000 people went online for the 12,000 appointments.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3pP3QML
CBS4's Ty Russell shares the details of the plan.
At the press conference, Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya said JMH will make COVID vaccination appointments available on..