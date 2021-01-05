Instagram desktop version tests new layout for 'Stories'

Photo-sharing platform Instagram is reportedly testing a new layout for Stories on desktop.

As per reports to Mashable, Instagram is testing a new way in which the 'Stories' would appear in a carousel and not like a single tile.

However, the navigation process appears to be unchanged coming from the mobile app.

A user can tap, click to move on to the next story but you will have a view of what you have seen and yet to see once the feature is rolled out.

As per an Engadget report, the new feature once rolled out will let users click through the stories and keep an eye on the queue.

In the current layout, one tile takes upon the entire space and to view the next stories, users are required to either wait till it shifts to the next automatically or click to view the next slide.