Evansville Mesker Park Zoo Hopes For More Patrons in 2021

Across the country -- zoos are closing down exhibits or all together due to less foot traffic locally -- the mesker park zoo is hoping the new year will bring back more customers 44news reporter marisa patwa is live at the zoo this morning with the latest.

Good morning marisa.

Good morning lauren and tommy.

- it been a tough year for the zoo -- i was here when they first welcomed patrons last june after being shut down -- and just last week the zoo dealt with the tragic passing of 18-year-old north american river otter splash.

Joining me now is marketing director -- danny schembre.

Now danny, i understand splash was humanely euthanized.

Can you tell me more about this special creature?

And things are looking up with the construction of the new penguin exhibit.

I understand it got delayed at first.

Can you update our viewers on the progress now please?

Thanks so much danny.

Now while the zoo is open -- tickets must be purchased online in advance.

This allows for more social distancing.

Reporting live in evansville marisa patwa 44news