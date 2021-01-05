First detainee contracts COVID-19 in Harford County

COUNTY HAS IT'S FIRST CASEINSIDE ITS DETENTION CENTER.WMAR-2 NEWS' JEFF HAGER HASHOW THE COUNTY IS TRYING TOPREVENT AN OUTBREAK AMONGTHOSE WHO AREN'T ALLOWED TO GOANYWHERE ELSE.(HAGER ST-UP) 12:26“For thelast 10 months, the detentioncenter has had a spotlessrecord with not a single caseof a detainee contractingCOVID-19, but now thatchanged” (TRACK) SINCE MARCH,CORRECTIONS OFFICERS AND EVENHEALTHCARE PROVIDERS HAD COMEDOWN WITH AN OCCASIONAL CASE,BUT THE DETAINEES HAD REMAINEDCOVID- FREE.

HARFORD COUNTYSHERIFF JEFFREY GAHLER SAYS AMALE INMATE WHO ARRIVED HERIN MID-DECEMBER HAS NOW TESTEDPOSITIVE.

(SOT)---JeffreyGahler/Harford County Sheriff4:01“That inmate has beenmoved to an isolation unitbeing closely monitored by ourstaff and by the healthcareproviders and will be thereuntil he has a clear test andcan be returned to the generalpopulation” (TRACK) THEINFECTED DETAINEETHUS FAR HAS TESTED NEGATIVEFOR THE VIRUS, BUT CONTACTTRACING HAS YET TO DETERMINEHOW THE INMATE CONTRACTED IT,WHICH ILLUSTRATES THEDIFFICULTY IN ISOLATING ITSPATH.

(SOT) 2:08“In a secureenvironment where we canpretty much know where a lotof people are at all times---certainly the inmatepopulation as well as ourstaff moving throughout thefacility at certain checktimes, it is frustrating, butagain, itsteps we have taken havelasted this long” (TRACK)VACCINES HAVE ARRIVED INHARFORD COUNTY, AND TO DATE,THE SHERIFF SAYS ABOUT A THIRDOF HIS LAW ENFORCERS ANDCORRECTIONAL WORKERS, ABOUT200 OF THEM, HAVE SHOWN AWILLINGNESS TO GET THE SHOTS.FORTUNATELY, IN A FACILITYWITH AMPLE SPACE THATBEING USED, ISOLATING THE LONEINFECTED DETAINEE HAS NOT BEENDIFFICULT, AND THE SHERIFFSAYS HEPROTOCOLS, WHICH HAVE WORKEDEFFECTIVELY FOR SO LONG WILLHELP CONTAIN IT.

(SOT) 7:31“Icase.

I wish it was stillzero.

Ione case so far, but we donhave that priority that wegoing to be banging downsomeoneentire detention centervaccinated as soon aspossible” (HAGER ST-UP) 13:31“The sheriff says before anyonecan be detained here at thefacility, they must bequarantined for at least 14days, which suggests theperson who has contracted itmust have gotten it inside thefacility.

