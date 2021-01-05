2020 Is In The Rear View Mirror

Despite fewer vehicles on Minnesota roads due to the ongoing pandemic - 2020 saw an unexpected increase in the number of highway fatalities.

There were 394 traffic deaths in 2020 - compared to 364 in 2019.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is speaking to the department of public safety as law enforcement leaders hope for a better 2021.

The director of the minnesota department of public safety tells me 2020 is in the rearview mirror - which is a good thing for all of us.

But now - we need to rededicate ourselves to safe driving.

Although crash totals were down in 2020 - the severity of these crashes increased.

Dps blames much of that severity on speeding.

State troopers wrote more than 1,000 tickets to speeders exceeding 100 miles per hour last year - nearly double the average of a typical year.

Dps director mike hanson says speeding makes other driving mistakes worse.

The state's goal is always 0 deaths on minnesota roadways - but the year isn't off to a good start.

Minnesota state patrol is investigating the first fatal crash of 2021 - which happened in carver county yesterday.

my hopes and my prayers are that that is the first one and the last one. One is too many. Almost 400 is completely unacceptable.

One is too many.

Almost 400 is completely unacceptable.

In this day and age, that kind of thing should not be happening and it comes down to personal decisions and personal responsibility. So as you buckle up and check your mirrors before hitting the road - dps wants you to remember that as you drive - the people in passing vehicles are someone's mother, father - or children.

Live in rochester- annalise johnson kimt news 3

In addition to speeding - distracted driving - impaired driving - not wearing seat belts - and an increase in motorcycle crashes were major concerns in 2020.

