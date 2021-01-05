No Charges For Officers In Shooting Of Jacob Blake In Kenosha

Kenosha County, Wisconsin District Attorney Mike Graveley said he cannot prove the officers were not acting in self-defense when Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake in August.
CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
Wisconsin prosecutors are declining to charge the police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha last summer, leaving him paralyzed..
Jacob Blake was back in court virtually Wednesday on domestic abuse charges that he faced before he was shot by a Kenosha police..