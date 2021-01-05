United Way of the Wabash Valley set to expand Safety Net Program

(WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley is expanding its annual Safety Net Program for COVID-19 relief.

Of the "the united "the united way of the wabash valley"..

Is expanding its annual "safety net program" for covid relief.

It's in partnership "with the wabash valley covid-19 emergency relief fund".

More than "325"-thousand-dollars will be available for organizations.

"the expansion" opens opportunities to groups focusing on "behavioral health", "domestic violence", "child abuse", and "pandemic-related issues".

Typically..

"the funding" would focus on needs such as: "food", "shelter", and "clothing".

There's an informational session "later this week".

We've linked you to that..

Over on our