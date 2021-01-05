Facebook Boots Small Business Owner Who Spent $46M On Ads And Won't Tell Him Why

Jordan Nabigon is the CEO of the content curation site Shared.

He was a big Facebook customer, spending nearly $46 million in ads on the site.

That is, until the platform booted him without warning or explanation.

According to Business Insider, Facebook says Shared violated the site's terms and conditions.

However, it wouldn't explain what the violations were.

Nabigon says several of Shared's pages have been unpublished since October 26, taking 21 million of the company's followers with them.

He added that Facebook gave him no warning that they could or would unpublish his pages, and that Facebook told him the decision was final.

Business Insider reports Facebook has also locked Nabigon out of his personal account.