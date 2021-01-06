Hug Thy Neighbor? Podcast Host Urges Trump Rally Attendees To Create 'Mass-Spreader Event'

Clay Clark is a podcast host and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.
Speaking at a rally held Tuesday in Washington, DC, Clark apparently thought having a 'mass-spreader event' was a good thing.
According to HuffPost, Clark told attendees at the event in Freedom Plaza that COVID-19 was a hoax.
He then invited them hug each other.
Turn to the person next to you and give them a hug, someone you don’t know.
Go hug somebody.
Go ahead and spread it out, mass spreader.
It’s a mass-spreader event!
Clay Clark The Twitterverse was singularly unimpressed.
Clark also made a point to say he was open to hugs despite being in a committed relationship.