Judicial review continues in Oswego County Court

The 22nd congressionalistrict seat.

Judicial review of challenged ballots presses on.

The brindisi campaign asked to bring in a 6th lawyer to the proceedings.

And this lawyer has got quite the reputation.

(take elias vo:( his name is marc elias.

Hes a democratic lawyer that sepcializes in election law.

He served as hillary clinton's lawyer for the 2016 election as well as john kerry's legal council in the 2004 election.

(take general proceedings vo; ( prior to that, rhe court continued to review challenged broome county ballots.

The common issue with those ballots were, yet again registered voters casting ballots in the wrong location.

Brindisi's campaign continuing to insist thosvotes shod be count.

Tenney'campaign thinking they ould not counted.n of dozens of challenged votes resulting in them not being counted.

And they did so without explanation.

Signature issues continued to be brought up and actually resulted in the tenney campaign's first claims of voter fraud since the proceedings began.

Tenney's campaign saying the last name on a broome county ballot was not the same last name as their voter registration.

Brindisi's legal team responding the voter, who was a female, got married and changed her last name.

Oswego county supreme court judge scot delconte has stated before their is no evidence of voter fraud in this election.

