Olmsted County Board meets for 1st time in 2021

Four commissioners are reinstated at the first meeting of the year.

No reason to doubt the results of the olmsted county board of commissioners held its first meeting of the new year ?

"* today.

You can see here four commissioners were reinstated this morning..

Stephanie podalke..

Gregg wright..

Jim bier and mark thein.

Their term expires in 2024.

Podalke gave the opening remarks ?

"* saying despite the unforeseen pandemic the county came together and overcame challenges.

She says there is a lot to look forward to in 20?

"*21.

We will open the much needed regional crisis center, continuing to prepare a new nature center at oxbow park, continue planning and securing funds to upgrade the intersection of county road 104 and trunk hwy 14.

The board says some successes in 2020 include retrofitting and staffing graham park as a covid?

"*19 testing site and