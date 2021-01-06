Heroes Lost Due To Covid-19

Sierra Phillips reports live from the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office with a look at who we've lost and the legacy they leave behind.

Tonight -- another north alabama community is mourning the loss of someone on the front lines during the pandemic.

Dekalb county luietenent deputy jeff bain is the third north alabama hero in just a few weeks to pass away because of coronavirus complications.

Waay 31's sierra phillips is live at the dekalb county sheriff's office with a look at who we've lost and the legacy they leave behind, sierra?

Right now the dekalb county sheriff's office is heartbroken-- but the sheriff tells me because of the life jeff bain lived they're inspired to push forward.

Bain is the third person on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus here in north alabama in just a couple of weeks to die due to coronavirus complications.

In mid december, a colbert county nurse jennifer mcclung died from complications with the coronavirus.

She served as a nurse at hellen keller for more than 2 decades.

She was described as a mentor.

Walter johnson died from complications with the virus.

He served in the department for a decade and served as a state trooper before that.

This sunday dekalb county deputy lt jeff bain passed from the virus.

Tuesday i spoke with sheriff welden who explained the unique situation first responders are working through right now.

Welden- "we can't just stop what we do because there's a terrible virus running rampant in this country, in this state, in this county, as a first responder you have to continue to move forward.

People still call, people still need law enforcement."

Jeff bain served here at the dekalb county sheriff's office for almost 2 decades.

He served in law enforcement for 30 years.

