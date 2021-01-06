‘Stop the Steal’ protesters descend on D.C.

A day before the U.S. Congress convenes to symbolically certify President-election Joe Biden’s victory against Donald Trump, Trump supporters who believe he was robbed of the election gear up in Washington for what local authorities say could be one of the largest pro-Trump rallies since November and December, which were marred by violence.

Thousands of so-called 'Stop the Steal' protesters descended on Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday -- a day before a symbolic vote in Congress to certify President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 victory - to stand in solidarity with President Donald Trump who continues to falsely claim that the election was stolen from him.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMEN FROM ARIZONA IN WASHINGTON, D.C., FOR PRO-TRUMP RALLY: "I just want to see the proof.

I mean, I think that's all that Trump is asking.

He's able to accept the results whatever way they may fall, but just show us the proof that we're asking for and no-one seems to be willing to do that." NAT POP - SPEAKER: "I ask you again, who here is up to the task of not wearing a mask" crowd cheers.

Trump has encouraged his supporters to descend upon the capital as he pursues his effort to overturn the election result, promising Wednesday's protests would be quote "wild." D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser called on Washingtonians to avoid the downtown area unless absolutely necessary ahead of the planned demonstrations.

Workers boarded up businesses near the White House on Tuesday as the D.C.

Police chief said the protests could be bigger than November and December rallies marred by stabbings and brawls as hundreds of Proud Boys, a group of self-described "Western chauvinists" and other Trump loyalists clashed with counter-protesters.

There are reports the Proud Boys this time will wear all-black to blend in with Antifa protesters.

Washington, D.C.

Police said they arrested the Proud Boys leader on Monday for destruction of property for burning a Black Lives Matter banner, allegedly taken from a historic Black church.

Police said he was "In possession of two high capacity firearm magazines" at the time of his arrest.

This all comes as a handful of republican Senators plan to defy Republican Party leaders by objecting to Wednesday's certification of Biden's victory, and despite another false claim in a Trump tweet Tuesday, that read quote "The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors" -- Pence's advisers said he won't interfere in Wednesday's election count, and will stick to his ceremonial duties.