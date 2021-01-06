Kid Cosmic Season 1

Kid Cosmic Season 1 - NEW Series Trailer - Netflix Futures - The KID, an imaginative and odd 9 year old boy who lives with his free-spirited Grandpa in a sparsely populated town accidentally finds and activates 5 cosmic rings of power in a space ship wreck, sending a signal out of the whereabouts of the most powerful and desirable artifacts in the cosmos.

Now the Earth is about to be ground zero for an epic battle for ultimate power!

The KID gives the rest of the powerful rings to locals who become the good guys... even though they're bad at it.