2 hospital leaders receive coronavirus vaccine

CEO Shane Spees and Chief Executive Medical Officer Dr. Jeremy Blanchard each received the first of 2 shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Is the first day locally for health professionals to get coronavirus vaccines from the state health department.

Wtva's bronson woodruff is joining us now live from lee county health department where teams are giving people the vaccines.

People who work in the healthcare industry including doctors, nurses, and dentists to name a few, got coronavirus vaccinations at testing sites like this one behind me here.

Earlier today, we got to talk with one man who got his shot.

"it was the least painful vaccine i think i've ever had."

Thomas carroll of amory got the moderna coroanvirus vaccine this morning.

He said the process to get it was very simple.

It took maybe 5 minutes to register a few weeks ago.

"i was third in line this morning."

He explained that once they got the line moving, he was finished with the shot in about ten minutes.

After that, he had to wait fifteen minutes to make sure there were no reactions.

"i feel like i'm doing my part to protect the community and try to get things back to normal."

Carroll said he has to go back in 28 days for his second shot.

Looking forward, he is wanting to encourage others who haven't gotten the vaccine yet.

"i just urge everybody to get it."

Governor reeves announced on monday that the public can soon start getting vaccinations.

He said that people seventy- five and older can get vaccinated next week, and the following week, peole sixty-five and older.

In tupelo, bronson woodruff, wtva 9 news.

If you didn't get an appointment for today in lee or lowndes county,,, they'll be doing vaccinations at the county health departments again on thursday .... for those qualified health care workers in oktibbeha county,,, you can go tomorrow and friday ... friday is also the day for those living in lafayette county ... again,,, you will need an appointment to receive the vaccine... you can make one by going to the link on your screen... that link will also be available on our website, wtva dot com... starting next week,,,